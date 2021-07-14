Sister Lucy To Represent Herself In Kerala HC Hearing Over Her Dismissal From Congregation

Ahead of the hearing of Sister Lucy's case in the Kerala High Court, the nun has claimed that no lawyer is ready to represent her in the case and therefore she has decided to appear for herself. As per reports, Sister Lucy's lawyer relinquished the Vakalatnama, and the same was confirmed by her. Sister Lucy added that after the last hearing day, her lawyer informed that since the order was passed, he will not take the Vakalatnama.

Sister Lucy to appear for herself

Speaking to Republic TV, the nun has stated that she will appear for herself for the hearing in the Kerala High Court as she does not have any other choice. Speaking about her decision and her experience in the last two years, Sister Lucy said that no women should be thrown out to the streets. In addition, she stated that sometimes she feels like giving up the fight as she is tired.

"Frankly speaking, many times I think of giving up this fight because I am tired due to these events and because of my congregation. It seems like I am becoming their enemy. Its too difficult for me and sometimes I am depressed as well," said Sister Lucy.

In addition, she remarked how the women in the society are isolated and judged in the way of injustice. She added that the women are thrown out of the congregation. Therefore, Sister Lucy had decided to appear for herself in court. The nun however has exuded confidence that the court will listen to her.

"I know what I'm saying is the truth, so the court will listen to me," said Sister Lucy

Sister Lucy in a message to the viewers added that women are marginalised across institutions in Indian societies. Lucy has maintained that she stood strong for the nun who was abused by ex-Bishop Franco Mulakkal. She asserted that because of her decision to stand by the victim, the church decided to evict her. She had expressed hope that no other nuns will have to go through the same ordeal.

Vatican rejects Sister Lucy's appeal against her dismissal

Earlier in June, the Apostolica Signatura - the highest judicial authority in the Catholic Church had rejected her appeal against her congregation's decision to strip her of sisterhood after her protest against rape-accused ex-Bishop Franco Mulakkal. Sister Lucy was dismissed and made to vacate the premises in August 2019 for seeking justice for the victim and participating in the September 2018 protest.