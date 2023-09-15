Last Updated:

SIT Arrests Congress Haryana MLA Mamman Khan Accused In Nuh Violence Case

In a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the Nuh violence case, Congress MLA Mamman Khan was arrested by the SIT.

Ajay Sharma
Mamman Khan

Congress Haryana MLA Mamman Khan accused in Nuh violence case arrested | Image: PTI


In a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the Nuh violence case, Congress MLA Mamman Khan was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Thursday night. The arrest comes after Mamman Khan had twice skipped summons from the Nuh Police to join the investigation.

Haryana's Additional Advocate General, Deepak Sabharwal, disclosed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court that Mamman Khan had been named as an accused in an FIR related to the July 31 violence in Nuh. Sabharwal further stated that there was substantial evidence, including phone call records and other supporting materials, that led to this decision. "There was ample evidence against him," Sabharwal affirmed in a statement to reporters.

Mamman Khan had previously asserted in his plea to the court that he was at his Gurugram residence from July 26 to August 1 and was not present in Nuh during the alleged incident. However, the government's counsel contested this claim, citing evidence that contradicted Khan's statement.

According to Sabharwal, the evidence included call detail records, tracking Khan's location through a phone tower, and a statement from the MLA's personal security officer. These pieces of evidence, according to the counsel, unequivocally disproved Khan's alibi.

"The court was told that the investigation is going on in a fair manner. Out of the 52 accused in the FIR, 42 have been arrested and one accused is on regular bail. The court was apprised of all evidence gathered against him by the investigating agency," Sabharwal stated.

Additionally, the state counsel informed the court that another accused, Taufiq, who was arrested on September 9, had also implicated Mamman Khan. Call details from their mobile phones and tower locations were examined, revealing that calls had been exchanged between them on July 29 and 30, just before the outbreak of violence on July 31.

The Nuh violence on July 31 saw a Vishva Hindu Parishad-led procession come under attack by a mob. Tragically, six individuals lost their lives during the incident, with most of the fatalities occurring during the attack on the procession. Furthermore, a cleric was killed in a separate attack on a mosque in neighbouring Gurugram.

(With inputs from PTI)

