SIT Files Chargesheet In Atiq-Ashraf Murder Case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) working on the high-profile murder case of Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf Ahmad has filed a chargesheet in the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court of Prayagraj. The chargesheet comes just in time, as the deadline of 90 days since the killings was approaching.

Lavlesh Tiwari, Sunny Singh, and Arun Maurya have been named as the accused in the chargesheet. The police had arrested the three shooters in connection with the murders and have now submitted the chargesheet against them. The case diary, containing crucial evidence and details, runs into 2000 pages, while the chargesheet itself is 56 pages long.

During the police investigation, all three shooters confessed to carrying out the murders with the aim of gaining notoriety and becoming prominent figures in the underworld. This confession has been mentioned in the chargesheet. The SIT has also recorded statements from the shooters' neighbours, villagers, police personnel present at the crime scene, media personnel, and healthcare workers. These statements provide additional evidence and support the case against the accused.

Currently, the three accused are in judicial custody at Pratapgarh Jail and will be presented before the court on Friday, July 14. The CJM court will now begin the legal proceedings based on the chargesheet filed by the police. The prosecution will present its evidence and witnesses, while the defence will have an opportunity to present their side.

Atiq and Ashraf were gunned down by the trio outside the Motilal Nehru (Colvin) Divisional Hospital around 10.30 p.m. on April 15 when they were being taken for a court-mandated medical examination while in police custody. The 2,056-page charge sheet — including 2,000 pages of case diary, besides post-mortem examination reports, photographs, crime scene map, FIRs, report of recreation of the crime, and ballistic report of firearms used in crime — was filed under Section 173 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).