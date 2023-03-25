SIT Issues Fresh Notice To T'gana BJP Chief In TSPSC Leak Issue After He Skips Summon

Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials on Saturday arrived at the residence of the BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay to serve a notice to him in connection with Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leak issue. Earlier, the BJP leader was summoned by the SIT, asking him to appear before the officials to answer a few questions relating to the claim he made.

The Special Investigation Team, constituted by the Telangana government to probe into the TSPSC paper leak case, summoned the BJP state President Bandi Sanjay on March 21 to appear before it on March 24 and submit evidence in support of the allegations he made. Earlier, the BJP leader claimed that several candidates from two villages in the erstwhile Karimnagar district secured more than 100 marks with the leaked question paper.

SIT inspector, Gangadhar, who landed at the residence of the BJP leader on Saturday with his team, said, "Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay was already summoned to appear before SIT with the relevant documents. Today again we are issuing him a reminder notice to appear before the officials of SIT tomorrow."

Earlier, Congress state chief A Revanath Reddy was also summoned into the same matter. While Bandi Sanjay was summoned on March 24, Congress leader Reddy was summoned to appear before SIT on March 23. According to officials, the issuance of notice was carried out under Section 91 of CrPC (summons to produce a document or other things) recounting a statement given by him that claims that more than 50 candidates of TSPSC from one Mandal in Jagtiyal district qualified in the exam.

KTR comes down hard on BJP, Cong

Earlier this week, state cabinet minister KT Rama Rao came down heavily on Telangana BJP and Congress chief and claimed that he is going to send a legal notice to both the leaders for weaving a political conspiracy over the TSPSC paper leak case. He also mentioned that both leaders have made baseless allegations against the state commission exam without any evidence.

"Bringing the Telangana government and me into this matter without considering the autonomous nature of the constitutionally constituted Public Service Commission proves their ignorance. Under the leadership of these two leaders, Congress and BJP have become directionless in the state," KTR said.

According to reports, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) cancelled the Assistant Engineers exam on March 15, which was conducted on March 5, after allegations of a question paper leak. As many as nine people in connection with the paper leak case were arrested on March 13 by the state police.



