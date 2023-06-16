SIT Set Up To Probe Heroin Smuggling And Shooting Incident In J-K’s Samba

A special investigation team has been formed to bust a drug trafficking racket after the recovery of heroin worth Rs 14 crore near the International Border in Samba district, police said on Thursday.

Three alleged narcotic smugglers from Punjab were arrested after they shot at two local youths in the border village of Rangoon in the early hours of Monday. One of the smugglers was also injured in the shooting, the police said.

Later, 2.8 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 14 crore was recovered at the instance of the accused who were identified as Jagdeep Singh (21) and Satinderpal Singh of Tarn Taran and Sunny Kumar (22) of Amritsar, they added.

Samba Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Benam Tosh set up the five-member SIT to probe the schooting incident and bust the entire smuggling racket so that conviction is secured at the court of law, a police official said.

“The SIT has been constituted to ensure that no perpetrator, aider, abettor or conspirator of the crime goes scot-free and an exemplary, lacunae-free investigation is conducted to bring forth the facts of the case,” the official added.

The police have already registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the case.