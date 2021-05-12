Sitalkuchi Killings: CISF Personnel Skip CID Summons; Suspended SP Likely To Be Questioned

In a key development on Tuesday, 6 CISF personnel failed to appear before the Special Investigating Team of the West Bengal CID in connection with the Sitalkuchi killings. 4 CISF constables, one CISF inspector and one CISF deputy commandant were served notices under Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Reportedly, their request to appear before the CID virtually citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was turned down.

Moreover, the CID is likely to summon ex-Cooch Behar SP Debasish Dhar in connection with the probe into the violence. It is pertinent to note that Dhar was suspended soon after TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee took oath for the third time. Already, three officers of the Mathabhanga PoliceSstation, including an eyewitness of the incident, have been questioned.

Sitalkuchi violence

In a statement, the CISF said that its Quick Reaction Team (QRT) was attacked by a mob comprising of 50-60 miscreants who were allegedly resisting the voters from reaching polling booth no.126 in Sitalkuchi on April 10. The miscreants then attacked the QRT personnel and their vehicles forcing the latter to act in self-defence and fired six rounds in the air to disperse the crowd. The mob returned after an hour yet again and assaulted the Home guard and an Asha worker and also allegedly attempted to beat up the polling staff who were on duty.

CISF said that the mob then started approaching the CISF personnel following which seven rounds were fired at the mob. After more police party arrived at the spot, a few rounds were fired after which the crowd was dispersed. This resulted in the loss of 4 lives while three others were injured. Thereafter, the Election Commission adjourned the poll in polling booth no.126 based on the interim report from Special Observers.

On April 14, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee visited the families of the individuals who were killed in the dastardly incident. The TMC supremo assured them that she would hold a probe into the firing and punish the guilty after returning to power. Moreover, she also promised to build a memorial for the "martyrs of Sitalkuchi". After taking over as the CM, she announced that her government would provide a home guard job to one family member each of four deceased persons.