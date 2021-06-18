Sitalkuchi Violence: Suspended Cooch Behar SP Questioned By West Bengal CID

In the latest development in the Sitalkuchi violence probe, the West Bengal CID on Friday questioned former Cooch Behar SP and suspended IPS officer Debasish Dhar, who was accused by the TMC government of giving a 'clean cit' to the CISF officers to open fire over the mob in the poll-bound region. This comes after 6 CISF personnel failed to appear before the Special Investigating Team of the West Bengal CID in connection with the case last month. Apart from the suspended Cooch Behar SP, 4 CISF constables, one CISF inspector and one CISF deputy commandant were served notices under Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure by the state CID.

After Mamata Banerjee returned to power for her third consecutive term, Dhar was suspended while several other officers were replaced. The TMC supremo had lashed out at the Cooch Behar SP and had claimed that he was a part of a 'conspiracy' unleashed by the BJP. She had also dubbed the Sitalkuchi firing as 'genocide.' Four TMC workers had lost their lives in the incident.

Sitalkuchi violence

Violence broke in Sitalkuchi as elections were underway on April 10 in West Bengal. The CISF had claimed that its Quick Reaction Team (QRT) was attacked upon by a mob of over 50-60 miscreants who were allegedly stoping the voters from reaching the polling booth. The situation further escalated when the miscreants attacked the QRT members and their vehicles, thereby leading to a response from the CISF personnel. This led to the forces firing around six rounds in the air in order to disperse the crowd. However, the crows again returned after an hour and assaulted the Home guard and an ASHA worker. Moreover, the mob also attempted to thrash the polling staff who were present for the duty.

The CISF has maintained that the mob approached its personnel leading them to fire seven rounds in the air. However, the police authorities arrived after which the mob was dispersed. Even so, rounds were fired at the mob leading to fatal injuries among some miscreants. Some of the miscreants later succumbed to the injuries.