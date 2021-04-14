Sitalkuchi Violence: Video Lays Bare Reality, Shows Armed Mob Trying To Capture Booth

On Wednesday, Republic Bangla exclusively accessed a video that lays bare the reality of the Sitalkuchi violence, which claimed the lives of 4 persons and left three others injured on April 10. The 11-minute video shows that a mob of nearly 200-300 persons tried to forcefully capture polling booth no.126 in this constituency. Some of the persons were armed with sticks, lathis and sharp-edged weapons. Moreover, the mob also attempted to attack the CISF personnel and the police.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the families of the individuals who were killed in the dastardly incident. The TMC supremo assured them that she would hold a probe into the firing and punish the guilty after returning to power. Moreover, she also promised to build a memorial for the "martyrs of Sitalkuchi". Sitalkuchi went to the polls in the fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly election.

The Sitalkuchi violence

In a statement issued on April 10, the CISF said that its Quick Reaction Team (QRT) was attacked by a mob comprising of 50-60 miscreants who were allegedly resisting the voters from reaching polling booth no.126 in Sitalkuchi. The miscreants then attacked the QRT personnel and their vehicles forcing the latter to act in self-defence and fired six rounds in the air to disperse the crowd. The mob returned after an hour yet again and assaulted the Home guard and an Asha worker and also allegedly attempted to beat up the polling staff who were on duty.

CISF said that the mob then started approaching the CISF personnel following which seven rounds were fired at the mob. After more police party arrived at the spot, a few rounds were fired after which the crowd was dispersed. This resulted in 5 to 6 miscreants sustaining fatal injuries out of which some of them succumbed to their injuries. Thereafter, the Election Commission adjourned the poll in polling booth no.126 based on the interim report from Special Observers.

Speaking to the media after the incident, Mamata Banerjee remarked, "All the people who are appointed are posted by ECI and recommended by BJP. The SP was changed by EC to win the election. If TMC doesn't come to power in West Bengal then Bengal will not be saved."

However, her plan to visit the kin of the deceased was put on hold after the EC barred the entry of all political leaders in the geographical limits of the Cooch Behar district for the next 72 hours citing law and order concerns. The poll body asked the WB Chief Secretary, DGP, District Magistrate and SP of Cooch Behar to take all necessary steps to ensure the compliance of the EC's directions. Furthermore, it extended the silence period for the 5th phase of polling to 72 hours from 48 hours.