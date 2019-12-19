Sitaram Yechury Condemns CAA, Says 'current Situation Is Worse Than Emergency'

CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury on Thursday, December 19, stated that "The situation in the country right now is worse than emergency." Yechury, along with other communist party leaders were detained on Thursday for staging protests against the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). The CPI (M) leader said, "They have violated our human rights. It is our right to protest peacefully. We have been stopped from doing that."

He further said, "We were arrested. They were taking us to some police station in Bawana. We got down and came to Mandi House to keep the protest going. This government is turning towards dictatorship day by day. What is the need to shut the internet services in the national capital? They have shut Metro stations. They are ordering the telecom companies to shut down the towers. What is happening here? The situation right now is even worse than the emergency. This protest will go on until it affects the government."

CPI (M) leaders detained

CPI(M) leaders including general secretary Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat and others were detained by Delhi Police on Thursday for staging protests against CAA. In the wake of the protests in Delhi, the government has issued prohibitory orders in several parts of Delhi. However, defying Section 144, protesters in masses marched at Delhi's Red Fort. Delhi Police had denied permissions to the Left parties to hold protests in the national capital, citing law and order situation. Despite that, the left parties held a march at Mandi House in Central Delhi.

CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, PB members Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat, and CPI General Secretary D Raja have been arrested by Delhi Police under Amit Shah. Mr. Shah should know that the denial of permission and prisons will not silence us. #IndiaAgainstCAA pic.twitter.com/D7AXgY6Rq1 — KodiyeriBalakrishnan (@b_kodiyeri) December 19, 2019

Internet suspended in some parts of Delhi

Amid the Anti-CAA protests in the national capital, mobile services including internet, voice calls, and SMS were suspended in parts of Delhi and also in some other cities across the country on Thursday. The Delhi Police on Thursday directed the nodal officers of all mobile operators including Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea to suspend mobile services from 9 am to 1 pm in the Walled City area of north and central districts, Mandi House, Seelampur, Jaffarbad and Mustafabad, Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh, Bawana.

