CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury Rebukes PM-CARES Fund; Questions Accountability

Taking a jibe at Centre's PM-CARES fund, Communist Party of India (CPI-M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury termed it as 'another scam'. Taking to Twitter, Yechury stated that thousands of crores are collected using government's authority, adding that it is a non-transparent, non-auditable, hence it becomes non-accountable.

Thousands of crores are collected by a private trust bearing PM’s name, using govt authority.

This is non-transparent, non-auditable, hence non-accountable.

Shameful: Money is made in the name of combating the pandemic, as people suffer from this health emergency. Another Scam. pic.twitter.com/oppA7cE8M1 — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) July 7, 2020

Notably, several opposition parties have questioned the relief fund. Congress had questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on how much money was given to the labourer from the PM CARES fund. Highlighting the plight of the labourers, Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal demanded an answer from the Prime minister as many migrant workers have lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

READ: 'How much money was given to labourers from PM CARES Fund?' Kapil Sibal asks PM Modi

Kerala CM Requests PM Modi To Change Norms Regarding PM CARES Fund

Recently, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to change the norms regarding the PM CARES fund and said share weightage for the states should be allotted, considering the number of migrant workers in the respective states.

In an e-mail to the Prime Minister, Vijayan said the fund can now be spent for providing food, shelter, medical, travel facilities to migrant workers, but claims for money spent on all this till now are not being allowed.

READ: RJD ridicules banning of 59 Apps, asks Centre to return Chinese donations in PM CARES fund

PM CARES Fund

Called the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund, this charitable trust was set up by the Centre on March 28. While PM Modi is the Chairman of this trust, the Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister are the other members.

All citizens including individuals, corporates and organizations can contribute to this fund to augment the relief efforts in the wake of the novel coronavirus crisis. The donation to PM CARES fund is exempted from Income Tax under Section 80(G). Moreover, PM Modi specified that the fund would not only cater to similar situations in the future but would also help strengthen disaster management capacity.

READ: In latest contribution, J&K BJP donates another Rs 1 crore to PM CARES Fund

READ: Kerala CM requests PM Modi to change norms regarding PM CARES fund