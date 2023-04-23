Sitharaman Criticises Western Economies' Approach To Covid Pandemic, Touts India's Success

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday stated that Western economies took a "certain formula" to deal with the "stressed economic situation" during the Covid pandemic, but their method has proven to be hurtful for their economy. She lauded the works of the Indian people and the government's policy support to different sectors, resulting in the country's economy becoming the world's fastest-growing economy.

Addressing an event in Bengaluru, Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Even from February 2022, you have a war happening in Europe. You may ask so what? But two countries had a big role in trade, particularly Ukraine for food grains and edible oils and military equipment and so on and Russia which gives fuel, fertiliser, natural gas, etc. so every one of these things in the global market came under severe stress. Sanctions happened."

"Ukraine was in no position to send grown grains outside and therefore the global grain market gets affected. So maybe it’s a war happening in Europe, but it had global repercussions. Fuels prices go up, many countries are living in a ‘Food Insecurity’ situation. The Covid pandemic was not gone away completely, (then) war comes in. The global market for essentials for our economy gets hit back," she said.

Adding further, the Finance Minister said, "Because of the sanctions and various other global developments and the Covid, the Western economies took a certain formula to deal with the 'stressed economy situation' because of Covid situation, but that method proved to be hurtful for their economy as an after-effect."

Explaining the feature of the "Western Formula", she stated, "One feature of the formula was you print currency and distribute to the people because people need money in their hands during the covid stress time. But what kind of help, when and how much? Their method resulted in huge cash in their economy as a result inflation shot up. Some countries at seeing inflations which they never saw in 40-30 years."

"In all these, India helped its poor, giving them some grains, some money for emergencies and after when the economy was recovering, policy support was given," the FM said. She stated that the government provided policy support to different sectors, particularly to the MSME. She stated that PM Modi himself monitored the vaccination programme from manufacturing to distribution in a phased manner. The FM stated that because of the people and the government, India is now the fastest-growing economy in the world.