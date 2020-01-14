The Debate
Nirmala Sitharaman Gives Befitting Reply To Troll Who Calls Her 'Sweetie', Netizens Laud

General News

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave a befitting reply to a troll who called her 'Sweetie' on Twitter while accusing her of misquoting Swami Vivekanand

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday gave a befitting reply to a troll who called her 'Sweetie' on Twitter while accusing her of misquoting Swami Vivekanand. Earlier on Sunday, Sitharaman had posted a quote to mark Swami Vivekananda's 157th birth anniversary. To this, the Twitter user alleged that she has misquoted it and called her 'Sweetie'. 

Nirmala Sitharaman's tweet:

Twitter User's reply:

Sitharaman gives a befitting reply

Finance Minister Sitharaman replied to his comment and corrected him with his allegations over misquoting Swami Vivekanand. Replying, she said that she is glad that he is taking an interest. She further added that she had already cited the reference below the verse. 

Netizens laud Sitharaman

Several people took to Twitter and lauded Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her reply.

 

Published:
COMMENT
