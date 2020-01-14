Nirmala Sitharaman Gives Befitting Reply To Troll Who Calls Her 'Sweetie', Netizens Laud

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday gave a befitting reply to a troll who called her 'Sweetie' on Twitter while accusing her of misquoting Swami Vivekanand. Earlier on Sunday, Sitharaman had posted a quote to mark Swami Vivekananda's 157th birth anniversary. To this, the Twitter user alleged that she has misquoted it and called her 'Sweetie'.

Nirmala Sitharaman's tweet:

Awake, arise, and dream no more!

This is the land of dreams, where Karma

Weaves unthreaded garlands with our thoughts

...Be bold, and face

The Truth! Be one with it! Let visions cease...



The Complete Works of Swami Vivekananda IV, pp 388-89 — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) January 12, 2020

Twitter User's reply:

@nsitharaman quotes from the Katha Upanishad & Swamiji’s adoption of the saying “arise awake”. Sweetie its “cease not until your goal is reached” not “dream no more”; unless it’s Budget 2020 that you are warning us about! 😹🙈 https://t.co/piAWuwpmgy — sanjoy ghose (@advsanjoy) January 12, 2020

Sitharaman gives a befitting reply

Finance Minister Sitharaman replied to his comment and corrected him with his allegations over misquoting Swami Vivekanand. Replying, she said that she is glad that he is taking an interest. She further added that she had already cited the reference below the verse.

Glad you’re taking interest. While he is oft-quoted w/the verse from Katha Upanishad, what I’ve excerpted, is from ‘The Awakened India’, written in Aug 1898 — BTW, I had cited the reference below the verse itself. Pub by Advaita Ashrama if you’re further interested. https://t.co/fceSBUxain — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) January 12, 2020

Netizens laud Sitharaman

Several people took to Twitter and lauded Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her reply.

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽👌🏽a polite take down of an pathetic vermin is the best coup de grace. — Sandeep Parekh (@SandeepParekh) January 12, 2020

Kudos madam @nsitharaman ji👏💪, you are showing the greatest restraint on provocation. — 🚩JaiShriRam🚩Sathyanarayan 🇮🇳 (@sathyanarayancv) January 12, 2020

Madam, please don't waste your resources and energy in answering to scrupulous people who ridicule you or this Govt, these critics are without an iota of Working knowledge. India will rise now for golden Future. Jai Hind. — Santosh (@Santosh64641041) January 12, 2020

That was a very graceful response for a third grade man full of misogyny! While response to well intentioned critics is required, such lowlifes should not be responded to, in my view! — AnthargAmi (@Anthargaami) January 12, 2020

