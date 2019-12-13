Sitharaman Lashes Out At Rahul Gandhi On 'Rape In India' Remark, Says 'it Is Horrendous'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi calling the latter's 'Rape in India' comment a "horrendous statement". Citing the Rajya Sabha uproar earlier in the day when all the women MPs had lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for his disparaging statement, the finance minister said, "It is a matter of shame that a senior leader of Congress party speaks forgetting about the dignity of women and because it also brings in a very important initiative of this government 'Make in India' into the picture and uses all elements of sarcasm to talk about how it is not 'Make in India' but you know what he said."

The condemnation by Finance Minister came when a media person asked her about the comment of Rahul Gandhi while she was addressing a press conference to talk about the steps taken by the government to boost the economy.

"We may belong to the opposition parties but when we are talking about the country, I assume that we will be one," she said which meant that parties can have opposing views but when it comes to the image and respect of the country, all parties should act one. Earlier today in the parliamentary session, Union Minister Smriti Irani along with other women MPs had also lashed out at the Congress leader over the insensitive remark.

The controversial comment by Rahul Gandhi

Politicizing rape, Rahul Gandhi at an election rally in poll-bound Jharkhand had said that the initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not ‘Make in India’ but ‘Rape in India’. Gandhi, in a bid to mock and attack the ‘Make in India’ scheme, made a derogatory remark in the backdrop of the recent rape and murder incidents that shook the entire country. His comment came as a reiteration, days after he had termed India as the 'rape capital of the world'. The remarks over the heinous rape cases has outraged the BJP and the parliament witnessed a huge uproar. The party has demanded an apology from the Congress leader for the remark.

