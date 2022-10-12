Sitharaman Meets Japanese Counterpart, Discusses Indo-Pacific Economic Cooperation

Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman held a meeting with her Japanese counterpart Shunichi Suzuki on Wednesday, October 12. The meeting between the two leaders took place on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank annual meetings in Washington.

During the meeting, Sitharaman stressed that 2023 brings greater responsibility for India and Japan as both nations take over presidencies of the G20 and G7 respectively. They also exchanged views on issues related to Indo-Pacific economic cooperation.

In the meeting, Sitharaman emphasised that the year is special for India and Japan as both nations mark their 70th anniversary since the beginning of diplomatic ties. She further said that India is celebrating 75 years of independence.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of Finance said, "FM Smt.@nsitharaman said that 2023 brings greater responsibilities for India and Japan on the world stage as both the countries take over Presidencies of the G20 and #G7 respectively. The two Ministers also discussed key agenda pertaining to IndoPacific economic cooperation." Notably, Sitharaman has travelled to the US for an official visit.

Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman interacts with Japan’s Finance Minister HE Shunichi Suzuki @MOF_Japan on sidelines of IMF-WB #AnnualMeetings, in Washington DC, today. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/j1CH64rbPd — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) October 12, 2022

Sitharaman to attend annual meetings of IMF & World Bank

During her visit, Sitharaman is due to attend the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, the G20 Finance ministers and the Central Bank Governor (FMCBG) meetings. She has bilateral meetings planned with several nations, including Australia, Bhutan, New Zealand, Egypt, Germany, Mauritius, UAE, Iran and Netherlands, according to the press release issued by the Ministry of Finance. In addition, FM Sitharaman is scheduled to hold a one-on-one meeting with leaders and heads of the European Commission, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). She will also attend roundtable meetings with USIBC and USISPF on themes to ‘Strengthen Investment and Innovation in India-US Corridor’ and 'Investing in India’s Digital Revolution.'

FM Sitharaman meets Janet Yellen

Earlier, Nirmala Sitharaman met with US Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen. During the meeting, both sides discussed the macroeconomic condition across the world. The two leaders also talked about several important topics in light of India's approaching G20 Presidency. Furthermore, Sitharaman invited Janet Yellen to attend the US-India Economic and Financial Partnership meeting in November. Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of Finance said, “FM Smt. @nsitharaman invited Ms @SecYellen to India in November to attend the U.S-India Economic and Financial Partnership meeting. This will be @SecYellen’s first visit to India as Treasury Secretary."

Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman met US Treasury Secretary Ms Janet Yellen @SecYellen at the US Treasury, in Washington DC, today. The two leaders discussed current global #Macroeconomic situation among other issues of mutual interest. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/V2CuqAikcv — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) October 11, 2022

Image: Twitter/@FinMinIndia