Situation Along The LoC Stable, But Challenges Remain, Says Lt General Upendra Dwivedi

The situation along the LoC has remained stable and the ceasefire understanding continues to sustain, said the General officer commanding in Chief of Army's Northern Command Lt General Upendra Dwivedi here on Tuesday. He said “Strict vigil and a robust technology-enabled multi-tiered counter-infiltration grid is being maintained, to thwart any attempts at infiltration by the enemy. Ceasefire violations, infiltration bids or any other misadventure attempted by the adversary will be dealt with strongly."

In the last one year, numerous infiltration bids have been foiled, said the Army commander at an investiture ceremony at Badami Bagh Cantonment area here. “Situation is progressively improving and a positive and conducive environment for accelerating the developmental initiatives of the government has been created, " he said. "A commoner is being benefitted as dividends of peace and stability are reaching people in far-flung areas and most of the population are helping to preserve and sustain this peace," he added.

Northern Command ready to face constantly evolving threats

"The last two years have brought to the fore newer challenges in the wake of abrogation of Article 370, the Galwan conflict and multiple waves of COVID-19," the Army commander stated. "These challenges have only helped to strengthen our resolve to be steadfast and firm our commitment," he added. Meanwhile, Lt Gen Dwivedi said the Northern Command is in a high state of readiness and morale to face constantly evolving threats and challenges.