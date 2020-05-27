'Situation Being Monitored; Trust & Confidence Required': Govt Sources On Nepal Map Row

Reacting to Nepal putting on hold the constitutional amendment to alter its map, government sources on Wednesday stated that the situation was being continuously monitored. They opined that trust and confidence were important for resolving sensitive issues such as border disputes to mutual satisfaction. Acknowledging that there was a larger ongoing debate in Nepal over incorporating Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura in its map, the sources reckoned that this reflected the seriousness of the situation. According to government sources, the development showcased the value being attached to India-Nepal bilateral relations.

Nepal PM fails to build consensus

On May 18, Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli chaired a Cabinet meeting in which the new map of the country featuring the Indian territories was approved. Addressing the Parliament a day later, the Nepal PM claimed that India had made Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura "disputed" by stationing its Army there. He vowed to reclaim these territories from India through diplomatic efforts. This was perceived as an attempt by KP Sharma Oli to consolidate his position in the Nepal Communist Party government. However, he failed to build consensus among other political parties in Nepal who reportedly saw through his attempts to invoke Gorkha nationalism for personal gains.

MEA slams Nepal's "unilateral act"

Commenting on Nepal's move, the Ministry of External Affairs slammed this "unilateral act". Maintaining that this move was not based on historical facts and evidence, MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava observed that this was contrary to the understanding between the two countries to resolve boundary disputes through dialogue.

He made it clear that India shall not accept such an "artificial enlargement" of territory. Thereafter, he urged the Nepal government to respect India's consistent position on this matter. Srivastava expressed hope that the Nepalese leadership would create a positive dialogue to resolve boundary issues.

On May 20, MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava stated, "The Government of Nepal has released a revised official map of Nepal today that includes parts of Indian territory. This unilateral act is not based on historical facts and evidence. It is contrary to the bilateral understanding to resolve the outstanding boundary issues through diplomatic dialogue. Such artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by India. Nepal is well aware of India’s consistent position on this matter and we urge the Government of Nepal to refrain from such unjustified cartographic assertion and respect India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. We hope that the Nepalese leadership will create a positive atmosphere for diplomatic dialogue to resolve the outstanding boundary issues."

