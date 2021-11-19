'Situation In Assam's Bodoland Improved After Centre Signed 2020 Peace Accord': BTC Chief

Bodoland Territorial Council chief Pramod Boro said on Thursday that the situation in the autonomous region in Assam has improved since the Centre signed the Peace Accord with the Assam government and Bodo leaders in 2020.

Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Boro said, "1-2 years back people in Bodoland-Kokrajhar were scared of going out. But after the 2020 Peace Accord and when the Prime Minister came to Kokrajhar and told people that he won't let any more blood spill in Bodoland, people gathered courage".

"For 100% implementation of what the Prime Minister had said, Bodolad government is making efforts to all institutions, communities, and individuals together. Earlier people were scared of stepping out after 5 pm in Kokrajhar or any town in Bodoland. Now you can see them out up to 9-10 pm, even 12 am," Boro was quoted by ANI as saying.

'Ready to implement Central and State schemes immediately': BTC leader

However, Boro informed that illegal firearms are still being seized in Bodoland and urged action against perpetrators responsible for killing people between 2008 and 2010.

"I'd like to say to the Home Minister that illegal weapons are still being recovered in Bodoland. Between 2008 and 2010 several people were killed in fratricide but the perpetrators are still not behind bars. They should be punished," ANI quoted Boro as saying.

The BTC leader also emphasised the importance of swiftly implementing both the Centre and state government's plans. "We are ready to be a part of the development. We have decided to implement the schemes of the Central and State governments immediately," Boro said.

The BTC leader demanded a report from the CBI investigation into the earlier conflict. Separately, he also demanded a CBI investigation into the killings after 2008.

HM Amit Shah presides over historic agreement ending 50-year-old dispute

Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah, on November 18, presided over the signing of a historic deal in New Delhi between the Government of India, the Government of Assam, and Bodo delegates to end the almost 50-year-old Bodo dispute.

In addition, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced in a release that a lasting solution has been discovered for the problem that has cost the region over 4,000 lives. Over 1,500 armed cadres have renounced violence as a result of the accord. The Union Government has provided a Special Development Package of Rs 1,500 crore over three years to carry out particular initiatives for the development of Bodo territories.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)