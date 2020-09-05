'COVID-19 Situation In Delhi Under Control,' Says Health Minister; Highlights Testing Rate

Hailing Delhi government's approach towards Coronavirus, Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said that the situation in the national capital is under control. He also highlighted that testing has been doubled. Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also said that the government has started testing in markets, bus stands, mohalla clinics, adding that some people opposed doubling the number of tests, but now everyone is on the same page.

Speaking to reporters, Jain said that the coronavirus case fatality rate (CFR) in Delhi is around 0.5 per cent. The minister added that around 70 per cent beds in Delhi hospitals are still vacant and only 30 per cent are occupied.

"2,914 new cases were found, 1,751 recovered and 13 deaths. We have more than doubled the testing in Delhi, in the last week. Earlier, there were around 15,000-16,000 tests were conducted. 37,000 tests were conducted yesterday. Positivity rate is close to 8 percent. The case fatality rate is around 0.5 percent. The situation in Delhi is under control," Satyender Jain said.

READ: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally crosses 40 lakhs; Nana Patole tests COVID positive

Meanwhile, Delhi on Friday recorded 2,914 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in 69 days. This is the fourth successive day in September when over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in a day. Also, over 36,000 tests were conducted on Friday. The chief minister had also asserted that COVID-19 cases in the national capital have "slightly" increased in the last few days, but the situation is completely under control and there is no need to panic.

READ: India conducts 11.72 lakh daily COVID-19 tests, health ministry says numbers one of highest in world

Arwind Kejriwal: 'COVID-19 is under control, don't worry'

Kejriwal said that earlier the tally of the total number of cases used to be around 3000 with 65-100 deaths in a single day. However, since the last weak, there has been a significant decline in the number of deaths. He said that the death rate on Friday was 0.4 per cent and on Thursday it was 0.6 per cent. He also informed that after August 15, the fatality rate in Delhi has been decreased to 1 per cent (1 out of 100 COVID-19 patients die).

As per data between August 15 & today, fatality rate among COVID-19 patients is 1% in Delhi against 1.7% of national fatality rate. Our recovery rate is 87% against 77% on national level. COVID-cases are rising in Delhi because we've increasing testing: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal https://t.co/Q1DsmJysSU — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2020

READ: ‘COVID situation under control in Delhi, cases rising due to increased testing’: Kejriwal

READ: AAP to enter Uttarakhand 2022 polls with 3-point mantra, Kejriwal hopeful of full house

(with inputs from ANI)