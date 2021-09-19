'Situation In Kerala Alarming, Govt Should've Taken Action': Union Min V Muraleedharan

After the CPI (M)’s in-house note cautioned party cadres on attempts being made to “lure” college youth in Kerala towards extremism, the BJP in the state has gone all gun blazing on the LDF government. Union Minister V Muraleedharan has seized the note to attack the ruling party amid the ongoing furore. Stepping up the attack on the Pinarayi Vijayan led Kerala government, the BJP minister flagged on Sunday that the ‘real situation (of radicalisation) is alarming in Kerala’. In his view, many people in the state believe that there is a Kerala connection in terror incidents across and outside the country.

“The real situation in Kerala is alarming. Earlier many people had expressed the view that there is a Kerala connection in terror incidents across and outside the country,” Muraleedharan said while speaking to ANI.

The CPI (M)’s pamphlet for the party workers flagged the issue of youth being ‘radicalised’ by a section of society, and the revelation of the party’s in-house note has added fuel to the contentious controversy over the ongoing ‘love jihad’ and ‘narcotics jihad’ remark by Pala Bishop. Earlier on Saturday, Muraleedharan asked the CPI (M) leadership to take assertive measures and inform the national agencies about the details of the things mentioned in their party’s pamphlet to take necessary steps in the national interest.

Asserting the same in another comment, he added, “Meeting Bishop & telling something is not enough. Govt should've taken the necessary action. I don’t know whether the home ministry has info that CPM has to describe in their party note. Govt should hand over the info to the Centre. So that Centre can take the required action.”

“If CPI (M) can talk about it to its cadres, what wrong has Pala Bishop done”: V Muraleedharan

Slamming the ruling party, the senior BJP leader Saturday dubbed the Pinarayi Vijayan’s party ‘political hypocrites’, referring to the government’s denial of Pala Bishop’s ‘narcotics jihad’ remarks. The Union Minister also called out Marxist leadership in the state for hiding the real facts and adopting a misleading public opinion. Taking a dig, he had asked, “If the ruling party can discuss the matter like radicalisation of the youth among the cadre and within their party, what was wrong for Pala Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt to share his view over that among his community members?”

