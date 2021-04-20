'Situation Under Control': Health Minister Stresses On Low Fatality Rate Amid COVID Surge

Amid a steep rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, the Minister of Health and Family Welfare (MoHF) Harsh Vardhan while addressing a press conference on April 20, asserted that with the help of the continued coordination of the Centre and the State governments and the support of the Health fraternity, the country has maintained control over the situation.

Harsh Vardhan said, "Even in this situation, our fatality rate is 1.18 percent, which is also continuously dipping down. Also, if we have a look at the number of patients in the ICU, or on oxygen and ventilation, then we will see that there has not been any significant change.

Backing his claim with figures he said, "If the day before yesterday, the percent of patients in ICU was 1.93 percent, today, it is 1.75 percent, and if the day before yesterday, the percent of patients on ventilators was 0.40 percent, then today, it is still 0.40, and if the day before yesterday the percent of patients on oxygen support was 4.29 percent, then today, it is 4.03."

He added, "This shows that even in these adverse situations, with the support of the Centre and the State government and support of the health fraternity, we have control over the situation."

Having said that, he pointed out that still, the medical fraternity has to do its best to provide patients with the best of service. Pointing out that last year 80 percent of people were treated at home, he said, "We need to make sure that those who are isolated at home, be monitored." He further said, "Those who are critically sick and need to be admitted in the hospital, be admitted in the hospital, and be provided proper treatment." Talking about hospitals, he said, "We're creating more temporary beds in hospitals and are also working on increasing the manpower."

Reminiscing the initial days of the pandemic, he said that the country built its health infrastructure COVID-appropriate from scratch to deal with the first wave, and needs to keep striving to fight and win over the second wave.

Vaccination for all aged 18 and above

In a major development, the Centre, after conducting a series of meeting with the health fraternity and pharmaceutical manufacturers over the ever-worsening situation of COVID, on Monday has liberalised its vaccination strategy allowing all adults over the age of 18 to get the vaccination from May 1. For this purpose, the pharmaceutical manufacturers will be incentivized to further scale up their production, as well as attract new national and international players.

It is pertinent to mention here that for the sixth day straight, India breached the 2 lakh mark with a record single-day rise of 2,59,170 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the active caseload to breach the 20-lakh mark with 20,31,977 cases.

