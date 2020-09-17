Rajnath Singh Takes On China In Rajya Sabha; Tells Beijing India's Forces Are Prepared

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday addressed the LAC stand-off with China in the Rajya Sabha, once again asking the nation to have faith in the security forces that were committed to protecting the territorial integrity of India. "Conduct of our armed forces throughout these incidents shows that while they maintained 'Sayyam' in face of provocative actions, they also equally displayed 'Shaurya' when required to protect the territorial integrity of India," he said.

'Disregard of bilateral agreements by China'

Giving in-depth details regarding Indian land under China's illegal possession, Rajnath Singh said, "China continues to be in illegal occupation of approx 38,000 sq. kms in the Union Territory of Ladakh. In addition, under the so-called Sino-Pakistan 'Boundary Agreement' of 1963, Pakistan illegally ceded 5,180 sq. km. of Indian territory in PoK to China. China also claims approximately 90,000 sq. kms. of Indian territory in the Eastern Sector of the India-China boundary in Arunachal Pradesh."

The Defence Minister also slammed China for constantly violating the bilateral agreements of 1993 and 1996 saying, "While our armed forces abide scrupulously by it, this has not been reciprocated by the Chinese side."

He also spoke about the Communist country's attempts to build infrastructure in the region adding that the Indian government had now stepped up development in the region as well. "China, in the last many decades, undertook significant infrastructure construction activity to enhance its deployment capabilities in the border areas. Our Government too has stepped up the budget for border infrastructure development to about double the previous levels," he said.

Chinese actions reflect a disregard of our various bilateral agreements. The amassing of the troops by China goes against the 1993 & 1996 Agreements. Respecting and strictly observing Line of Actual Control is the basis for peace &tranquility in the border areas: Defence Minister pic.twitter.com/rjKnDMn7Pv — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020

'Situation different this year'

The Defence Minister also spoke about how the situation at the LAC was different from the usual tensions based on the scale of troops that had been stationed by both countries, adding that India was ready to deal with all contingencies. "In the present situation, there are sensitive operational issues which I cannot detail. I hope the House will understand the sensitivity of the matter," he said.

The situation this year is very different both in terms of scale of troops involved & no. of friction points. We do remain committed to peaceful resolution of the current situation. At the same time, we remain prepared to deal with all contingencies: Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/BmgGx1rp6n — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020

