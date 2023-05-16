SIU Anantnag Presents Chargesheet In NIA Court Against Militant Associate, Terrorists

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Police on Monday filed a chargesheet against a terrorist and a terrorist associate in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court, Anantnag.

The J-K police stated that the SIU filed a chargesheet in Anantnag under Sections 302 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 7/27 of the A Act, and Sections 17, 18, 20, 23, 38, and 39 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention (ULAP) Act.

According to the statement, the chargesheet was presented against militant associate Shaheen Akhter, daughter of Bashir Ahmad Ganai of Tangward Brenti, Batpora, and Anantnag, and another terrorist, Umer Nazir Bhat, son of Nazir Ahmad of Bon Dailgam, linked with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The investigation of the case is going on under Section 173(8) with regard to the technical evidence, a report of which is awaited from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Chandigarh, read the statement further.