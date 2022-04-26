'Sivagiri In Varkala Is Kashi Of The South': PM Modi At Inaugural Of Sivagiri Pilgrimage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the inaugural ceremony of the year-long joint celebrations of the 90th anniversary of the Sivagiri Pilgrimage and the Golden Jubilee of Brahma Vidhyalaya on April 26, 2022, at 10:30 am at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. He also launched the logo for year-long joint celebrations. Both Sivagiri Pilgrimage and Brahma Vidhyalaya were started with the blessing and guidance of great social reformer Shri Narayana Guru.

While addressing the Malayalees during the programme he said, "India is extremely proud of the monumental contribution of the Sivagiri Mutt in different fields. They have popularised the teachings of Sree Narayana Guru and done great work in healthcare, education and service. I fondly recall my visits to the Mutt in 2015 and 2013."

PM Modi recalls Kedarnath tragedy

PM Modi recounted the natural calamity that hit the pilgrimage of Kedarnath in 2013. He recalled "When the devastating floods hit Kedarnath, I was the CM of Gujarat. I got a call from Sivagiri to rescue the seers and saints who were stuck at the temple. Despite Congress being in the centre and Kerala's AK Anthony as the union defence minister, it is startling that Sivagiri chose me for the pious job. I feel fortunate and blessed by the Guru Narayana, that with limited resources, I was able to successfully rescue all the Sivagiri seers and saints. It was a heart-touching incident for me that is unforgettable for me."

"Be it the city of Shiva in Varanasi or Shivagiri in Varkala, every centre of India' energy holds a special place in the lives of all Indians. These places are not mere pilgrimages or centres of faith, they are awakening establishments of the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. Sree Narayana Guru believed in modernity but he also played a pivotal role in enriching our culture and values. Sree Narayana Guru used to follow the policy of understanding others and then explaining his point of view. He explained how we have only one Dharma, Seva Dharma. We have only one God. His call of one caste, one religion, one God gave spiritual height to today's nationalism", he further added.

"India will celebrate 100 years is independence after 25 years and 10 years later, we will also celebrate the journey of 100 years of Teethadanam," PM Modi said while concluding the speech.