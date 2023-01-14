Six Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested From Kolkata-bound Train For Entering India Illegally

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) apprehended six Bangladeshi nationals from a Kolkata-bound train in Alipurduar in northern West Bengal for allegedly entering India illegally. According to the railway officials, the accused were travelling from Tripura's Agartala to Kolkata's Sealdah station when there were arrested.

In a statement released by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), it is said that during a check by the RPF on board the Agartala-Sealdah Kanchanjungha Express at Alipurduar Junction station of West Bengal on Wednesday, the security personnel found six persons, including four females, of “doubtful nationality”. They were asked to produce valid documents but they failed to do so and later confessed that they enter India illegally from Bangladesh, the statement said.

"Fake Indian Aadhaar cards, mobile phones and two e-tickets of the train from Agartala to Sealdah were found with them," the railways said in the statement, adding that legal action will be taken against the accused.

'They were planning to go Jammu and Kashmir': RPF official

Speaking about the detention of the six Bangladeshi nationals, RPF Alipurduar official Dipak Chowdhury said, "These Bangladeshis are from the Cox Bazar area in Bangladesh. They collected fake Aadhar Cards from an agent in Hasimara, Alipurduar. All of them were heading towards Jammu and Kashmir."

"They are about to reach Sealdah station in Kolkata from Alipuduar via Kanchenjunga express. Furthermore, from Kolkata, all of them had a place to move to Jammu and Kashmir via New Delhi with the help of another agent. All of them have confessed this," he added.

