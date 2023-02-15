Last Updated:

Six Coaches Of Godavari Express Derails In Telangana's Bibinagar, Escapes Major Accident

On Wednesday morning, six coaches of the Godavari Express train from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad got derailed between Bibinagar and Ghatkesar near Hyderabad.

Godavari Express derailed; (Image: Republic)


A major train disaster was averted when six passenger coaches of the Godavari Express train (12727) from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad got derailed between Bibinagar and Ghatkesar near Telangana's Hyderabad on Wednesday morning. According to South Central Railway, S1 to S4, GS and SLR coaches of train number 12727 derailed near NFC Nagar under the limits of Ghatkesar Railway Station in Medchal Malkajgiri district.

Railway officials informed that there were no casualties or injuries as the panic-stricken passengers, who were getting ready to deboard at the Secunderabad station were jolted when the incident happened. Notably, the railway track is said to have been damaged during the derailment causing disruption to train services.

Later, South Central Railway established a helping line to give details to the passengers' kin - 040 27786666.

