4 CRPF Jawans Injured At Raipur Railway Station After Detonator Blast In Train; Probe On

In a major development, four CRPF were injured on Saturday at Raipur Railway station after a detonator exploded in a train bogie at 6:30 AM. Sources state that the blast occurred inside the train while a detonator dummy cartridge box was being removed from the bogie. The injured - Chavan Vikas Laxman, Ramesh Lal, Ravindra Kar, Sushil, Dinesh Kumar Paikra - have been shifted to Sree Narayana Hospital in Raipur.

6 CRPF jawans injured in detonator blast at Raipur

Elaborating on the incident, Raipur police narrated, "A special CRPF train from Jharsuguda to Jammu Tawi was parked on platform number 2 in which three CRPF companies were shifting. While loading the luggage, a box of igniter set and SD cartridge which is used in tube launching, was dropped by hand near the gate of Bogie no 9 of Spl train. This caused a small blast that injured 4 jawans. Along with them a Head Constable - Chauhan has been admitted to Narayana Hospital. The remaining 3 jawans administered first aid and left with the train".

Sources state that top CRPF officials have rushed to the site. The investigation into the incident continues. CRPF is yet to issue a statement in this regard.

22 CRPF jawans martyred

In April, a deadly encounter between security forces and Maoists at the Sukma-Bijapur border in Chattisgarh left 22 jawans martyred and one taken hostage. The Bastar Range IG affirmed that 12 Maoists were killed in the encounter and as many as 16 of them were left injured, while 22 were killed. The one missing CoBRA jawan who hails from Jammu & Kashmir was later released by Maoists after negotiations with a 11-member team.

As per sources, security forces while hunting for Maoist commander Hidma were ambushed, following which an encounter broke out. The security forces were met with nearly 400 Maoists that opened fire upon the jawans. As per officials, 22 jawans have been martyred in the encounter. The security forces consisting of DRG, CRPF, STF and Cobra commandos were deployed in an anti-Maoist operation on April 2. 760 personnel from Tarrem, 200 from Usur, 195 from Pamed, 483 from Sukma's Minpa and 420 personnel from Narsapur were involved in the anti-terror operation.