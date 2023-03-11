Six injured in clash over beating buffalo in UP

Six people were injured after members of different communities clashed over a minor issue in the Bahjoi area here on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident took place in Kamalpur village over the beating of a buffalo with a stick.

Members of different communities clashed with each other and used lathis and pelted stones, Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said, adding six people were injured in the incident.

He said 22 persons have been taken into custody.

On information about a quarrel and stone pelting in the village, police reached the spot and found that members of two communities had engaged in a fight over hitting of a buffalo with a lathi, police said, adding those quarreling were in an inebriated state.

Policemen have been deployed in the village to maintain law and order, the SP said, adding action will be taken against those breaking the law.