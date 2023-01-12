Six Killed In LPG Gas Cylinder Blast In Haryana's Panipat; Probe Underway

Six members of a family were killed in a cylinder blast caused by leakage in an LPG gas cylinder in Haryana's Panipat on Thursday, according to police officials.

The deceased have been identified as Abdul Karim (48), his wife Afroj (45), and their four children. Karim was a migrant labourer from West Bengal who lived in Panipat in a rented one-room apartment with his family.

Shashank Kumar Sawan, superintendent of police in Panipat said, “The incident occurred at 6.30 am, while they were preparing food at their residence. The room was reduced to ashes in minutes. Karim's extended family in West Bengal was informed, and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.”

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Panipat, Dharambir Kharab added, "As per the initial investigation an explosion happened due to a gas cylinder leakage. When a family member lit fire to make food, an explosion took place. Six members died due to suffocation."

The police also informed that the cause of death will be determined by a post-mortem examination of all the deceased. Following the accident, fire tenders and a forensic team were dispatched to the scene.

