Six Members Of Family Found Dead In Rajasthan

A couple and their four children were found dead at their house in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district on Monday, police said.

Prima facie, it appears that the family head Pappu Gameti murdered the children and wife and then committed suicide by hanging himself in Jhadoli village, they said.

The bodies of the man and three children were found hanging while the bodies of his wife and a child were lying on the bed, police said.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and dog squad have reached the spot and evidence collection is underway.

