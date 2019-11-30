The Debate
The Debate
Six Months Of New Government Completed, PM Modi Eyes 'the Times To Come'

General News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on the completion of the first six months of his second term at the helm of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) 2 govt.

Written By Shubhayan Bhattacharya | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Friday on the completion of the first six months of his second term at the helm of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) 2 government. The BJP-led coalition won a resounding victory in the Lok Sabha election of May this year, widening its majority in the Lower House of Parliament. The Prime Minister along with 57 members of the new Council of Ministers took an oath of office and secrecy at the forecourt of majestic Rashtrapati Bhavan on May 31.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal also tweets

Textile Minister Smriti Irani

Resounding victory

The Bharatiya Janata Party secured a larger majority than its 2014 success by winning 303 seats. The NDA alliance secured 353 seats with a combined vote share of 45.43%. Riding on a wave of popularity of PM Narendra Modi, the ideology of Hindutva and focus on national security post-Pulwama attacks and the following Balakot airstrikes in Pakistan, the alliance made a clean sweep in several states.

