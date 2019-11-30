Six Months Of New Government Completed, PM Modi Eyes 'the Times To Come'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Friday on the completion of the first six months of his second term at the helm of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) 2 government. The BJP-led coalition won a resounding victory in the Lok Sabha election of May this year, widening its majority in the Lower House of Parliament. The Prime Minister along with 57 members of the new Council of Ministers took an oath of office and secrecy at the forecourt of majestic Rashtrapati Bhavan on May 31.

READ | As Modi Government 2.0 Completes 6 Months, BJP Charts 'historic, Transformative Decisions'

Inspired by the motto of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ and with the blessings of 130 crore Indians, the NDA Government has continued working towards developing India and empowering the lives of 130 crore Indians with renewed vigour. #6MonthsOfIndiaFirst — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 30, 2019

During the last six months, we have taken numerous decisions that have furthered development, accelerated social empowerment and enhanced India’s unity. We aspire to do even more in the times to come, so that we create a prosperous and progressive New India. #6MonthsOfIndiaFirst — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 30, 2019

READ | PM Modi Meets Motegi, Kono Ahead Of '2+2' Dialogue To Strengthen Indo-Japan Relations

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal also tweets

Under the visionary leadership of PM @NarendraModi ji, there has been a phenomenal rise in India’s development story.



Unparalleled performance across the global indices bears testimony to India’s rising stature in the world. #6MonthsOfIndiaFirst pic.twitter.com/I2jLZq1WCH — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 30, 2019

Textile Minister Smriti Irani

From fulfilling the promise of 1 Nation, 1 🇮🇳, 1 Constitution to leading transformative measures towards building an inclusive New India; under PM @narendramodi Ji’s leadership, the Nation witnessed Govt’s unflinching commitment to the idea of ‘Nation First’. #6MonthsOfIndiaFirst pic.twitter.com/Cmt5rwSvfM — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) November 30, 2019

READ | Modi Must Co-operate With "younger Brother" Uddhav: Shiv Sena

Resounding victory

The Bharatiya Janata Party secured a larger majority than its 2014 success by winning 303 seats. The NDA alliance secured 353 seats with a combined vote share of 45.43%. Riding on a wave of popularity of PM Narendra Modi, the ideology of Hindutva and focus on national security post-Pulwama attacks and the following Balakot airstrikes in Pakistan, the alliance made a clean sweep in several states.

READ | CM Uddhav Thackeray Thanks PM Modi For Wishing Him, Calls Him 'big Brother'