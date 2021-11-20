Six new cases in Meghalaya, tally rises to 84,188

Shillong, Nov 19 (PTI) Meghalaya on Friday recorded 38 new COVID-19 cases pushing the active coronavirus tally to 286, health officials said.

Health Services director Dr. Aman War said that the death toll remained at 1,467 while the total caseload has increased to 84,188, the official said.

Out of the new cases, 26 cases were detected in East Khasi Hills district, six in East Garo Hills, three in West Khasi Hills, two in West Garo Hills, and one in Ri Bhoi district respectively.

No COVID-19 fatalities were registered on Friday.

Twenty-three people have recovered from the infection during the day taking the total number of recovered persons to 82,435.

The state has also conducted over 11.84 lakh tests to date.

A total of 18.94 lakh people have been inoculated in the state with over 7,55,646 having received both doses of the vaccines till Thursday, War said. PTI JOP MM MM

