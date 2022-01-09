Six new cases push Nagaland’s COVID-19 tally to 32,270

Kohima, Jan 9 (PTI) Nagaland’s COVID-19 tally rose to 32,270 on Sunday as six more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said.

The state had logged nine coronavirus cases on Saturday.

The north-eastern state's coronavirus death toll remained at 703 as no patient succumbed to the disease for the third consecutive day.

Nagaland now has 81 active COVID-19 cases, while 30,405 people have recovered from the disease, including eight in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Altogether 1,081 coronavirus patients have migrated to other states to date.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in Nagaland is 94.22 per cent.

As many as 1,544 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years were inoculated in the state on Friday.

A total of 13,42,603 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to 7,61,772 people in the state thus far, the health official said.

Meanwhile, fearing the possibility of a surge in COVID-19 cases in Nagaland, which may put public health in serious danger and also strain the health infrastructure of the state, the Nagaland government has re-imposed night curfew from 9pm to 5am and restricted mass gathering by 50 per cent from Sunday till January 31.

School authorities have been directed not to conduct classes up to Class 8 during the same period. PTI NBS MM MM

