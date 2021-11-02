Six new cases take Arunachal's COVID tally to 55,161

Itanagar, Nov 2 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday reported six fresh COVID-19 cases, five more than the previous day, with the tally increasing to 55,161, a health department official said.

Twenty-two people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 54,796, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 99.34 per cent.

The death toll remained at 280 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported since Monday, the SSO said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 85 active cases.

Lower Dibang Valley district has the highest number of active cases at 16, followed by Tawang (15), West Kameng (13) and East Siang (10).

Over 11.86 lakh samples have so far been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including 631 on Monday.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said 13,18,951 people have been inoculated thus far. PTI UPL BDC BDC

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)