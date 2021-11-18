Six new COVID-19 cases in Nagaland, tally rises to 32,024

Kohima, Nov 17 (PTI) Nagaland on Wednesday detected six fresh COVID-19 cases, two more than the previous day, with the caseload increasing to 32,024, a health official said.

The fresh cases were detected from Dimapur, Kohima, Mokokchung and Wokha districts.

With no fatality during the day, the coronavirus death toll in the state remained at 695, the official said.

Recoveries surpassed fresh infections as nine patients were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 30,134.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in Nagaland is at 94.09 per cent. Nagaland now has 144 active cases, while 1,051 patients have migrated to other states.

A total of 4,04,997 samples have so far been tested for the infection, the official said.

State Immunisation Officer Ritu Thurr said 12,44,670 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 7,20,486 people till Tuesday. PTI NBS MM MM

