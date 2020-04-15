Six Others Of A Family Test Positive As Doctor Dies Of COVID-19

In a tragic incident, a doctor who was tested positive on Monday in Shillong breathed his last on Wednesday morning at 2.55 am. The doctor was 69 years old. He was tested positive after coming in contact with his son-in-law, a pilot involved in the evacuation of stranded Indians from abroad. The pilot is in quarantine since March 22, after he visited Shillong.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma made the statement on twitter that out of 68 samples tested, six have come out positive, who are all family members and helpers of the deceased doctor. The doctor’s son-in-law, a pilot was in New York on March 12 and had returned to Shillong on March 22. It has been learned from sources that he was involved in the rescue of stranded Indians abroad.

I am deeply saddened to inform that the first #COVID19 positive patient in Meghalaya passed away this morning at 2:45 am. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace. — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) April 15, 2020

The doctor’s death has brought a pall of gloom in Shillong.

It may be mentioned that soon after the doctor was tested positive, the city of Shillong was put under curfew as a preventive measure, even as the lockdown is in place.

Earlier, the government had earlier announced that after April 15, government offices will function with a full staff, however, now with six more positive cases being reported, the government might reconsider the decision, said a source close to the Chief Minister’s Office. In a Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday, the decisions taken on Monday were already declared null and void. The government is likely to announce additional measures soon.

