Six Persons Including Two Children Died Due To Major Fire In Telangana; Probe On

In Telangana's Mancherial district on Saturday, six people, including two children succumbed to death due to a major fire. As per the information by police, the incident was reported from Venkatapur village under the Ramakrishna police station limits.

A neighbour who informed the police said, "The family of Padma, who were entertaining guests for a few days, were the victims of the blaze."

Thirupathy Reddy, ACP Mancherial said, "Padma and her husband lived in the house. Two days back, Monika (a niece), her two children and a relative came to the house. A total of six people were present in the house at the time of the blaze."

The deceased were identified as Shivaiah (50), Padma (45), two daughters and a niece Monica (23) and a Singareni employee.

Fire officials rushed to the spot

"Around 12-12:30 am, the neighbour noticed the house go up in flames and alerted the police," Reddy said. A team of fire officials reached the location as soon as they were reported. "The house was totally destroyed in the fire. Six people were inside the house at the time of the fire."

Police have lodged a case and the cause of the fire is still being investigated. However, it has been learned that the deceased was in deep sleep when the fire accident took place.