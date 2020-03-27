Six Quarantine Facilities By Army Operational Across The Country

The army today said that it has set up six quarantine facilities at different places across the country where over 1000 civilians evacuated from various countries have been put, out of this three have so far been tested positive for Coronavirus.

While responding to the queries of journalists over WhatsApp, Lt General Anup Banerji, Director General Armed Forces Medical Services said that the one soldier who had tested positive with Coronavirus in Leh has had an uneventful recovery.

Six quarantine facilities across the country

On a question regarding the quarantine camps being run by the armed forces General Banerji said, “Currently, (as on 27 Mar 2020), there are 6 quarantine facilities operational. These are at Hindan, Manesar, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Ghatkopar and Chennai. We are housing 1059 civilian evacuees from countries like Italy, Iran and Malaysia in these centres. Of these, three have tested positive so far”

When asked about the status of availability of PPE and what the forces were doing for additional requirements, Gen Banerji said, “Availability of PPEs is a challenge, both at a national as well as global level. Their rational usage is very crucial and we have issued necessary advisory to that effect to the Services. We as AFMS are presently geared up with adequate PPEs for use in our hospitals. Additional procurement is also being planned to tide over crisis foreseen during the coming weeks and months since the Armed Forces have been directed to augment medical resources for the civil health set up also.”

When asked about the number of army officers and personnel are currently quarantined or tested COVID positive, he said, “As of now, we have had one case of serving soldier who tested positive. He was on leave at his home in Leh, taking care of his father who had returned recently from Iran and suffering from COVID. The soldier has made an uneventful recovery”.

On a question regarding availability of rail coaches to the Army to be used as ambulances, he said, “None as of now. However, necessary expertise in the subject has been shared with Railways officials to organize their own response mechanism for tackling COVID cases”.

On the details of regional assistance (other than the Maldives). Requests from countries, what the army was doing.

“Apart from the Maldives, we are ready to dispatch a RRT (Rapid Response Teams) to Nepal for assisting them with the present COVID situation there. Other assistance as sought from MEA/ MoD for other countries will be provided as and when required for building up the infrastructural cap and expert manpower to FFCs (Friendly Foreign Countries),” he said.

On a question regarding how many army hospitals being capable enough to carry out COVID-19 tests, he said, “As of now, there are 5 hospitals across Army, Navy and Air Force which can carry out COVID test using RT-PCR (AHRR, CHAFB, AFMC, CHCC and CHNC). Six additional hospitals are also being equipped shortly with the resources to begin testing”, he said.

On a question regarding additional health set up Army to create and the facilities the army has at its disposal including the number of beds, ICU beds, ventilator equipped facility and ECMO equipped ICCU - “Presently, 28 Service Hospitals have been earmarked as COVID hospitals for managing purely COVID cases. This will include Armed Forces patients as well as civilian patients transferred from State health authorities, in case their capacity is overwhelmed”, he said.

When asked what kind of preventive measures are being taken at Army formations along LoC and LAC - “Isolation wards at peripheral hospitals in these formations have been geared up. Intensive Information, Education and Communication campaigns are going on for serving personnel. Leave extension of those on leave as well as curtailment of leave to bare minimum have been imposed. Segregation facilities have been set up to observe troops already back from leave from various states”, he said.

