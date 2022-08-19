Last Updated:

Six Stuck As Water Level Increases In HP's Neugal Khad; Rescue Work On

At least six people were stuck in Neugal Khad as water level suddenly increased in the stream in Kangra district Friday morning, the state disaster management said.

Personnel from the army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the local police's quick response team have been sent to the spot to rescue the people stuck there, state disaster management director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said.

Mokhta said that the Kangra district emergency operations centre said that 6-7 people got stuck in Neugal Khad in Thural in Dheera subdivision due to an instant increase in the water Level.

Further report is still awaited, he added. 

