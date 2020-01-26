Six-time Recipient Of Gallantry Medal, CRPF Officer Narrates His Insurgency Operations

Speaking to Republic TV as part of the special 'Proud To Be Indian' broadcast on Republic Day with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, CRPF Officer Sanjay Kumar who is a six-time gallantry medal recipient, spoke about how he fought insurgency across the country. For the past five years, Kumar had been posted in South Kashmir and gunned down two terrorists last year. Previously as well, Kumar who is also a recipient of several police medals had gunned down terrorists in 2003 and 2008 including places of heavily terrorist-infested areas like South Tripura and Pampore in Kashmir.

Speaking about the time when he neutralized the terrorists in Kashmir, CRPF officer Sanjay Kumar said, "In 2006, I was made to secure the highway since there were multiple attacks on convoys passing through there. When two terrorists attacked the highway in front of me, we confronted them and shot them down."

Lauding the CRPF's bravery, Republic TV’s Consulting Editor Strategic Affairs, Major Gaurav Arya spoke about how when even 'God isn't available, a CRPF officer always is.'

Shot in the chest, still pushed through

Speaking on an the incident where he shot down two dreaded militants in Kashmir, Kumar said, "On 19 June we got the information, the day Mehbooba Government fell and BJP withdrew support, we got information that in a small village some Jaish militants were hiding to plan an attack. When we barricaded the area, they tried to run."

"The terrorist had held people in the house hostage so our first job was to secure them. In the midst of firing the house caught fire. We expected the terrorists to come out of the house now, we chased them in the gunfight after which I was shot on the chest and arm. Despite my injuries I did not stop firing."

Narrating the incident further he said, "We were a team of six. We did not give up. We crawled on the ground after 15 minutes, we shot them down. I had to be evacuated immediately due to my injuries and I was hospitalized for 2 weeks. When I was discharged I immediately returned to duty."

'Children as young as 8 handed grenades'

Republic TV Editor in chief Arnab Goswami spoke about how these days, stone-pelting has almost become 'fashionable'. On this Sanjay Kumar revealed, "They hand 8-year-olds grenades after removing their caps, tell them to throw them on convoys, we can't even retaliate because they are children."

"After Burhan Wani's killing also, I was there. After his funeral, which had nearly 2 lakh people, they gheraoed our camps and fired petrol bombs at us. However we knew that they were civilians, we had to maintain restraint. They were just charged. We did not let any civilian casualty happen. Our Human rights... Well we belong to the force, we will do as much as we can."

