Sixteen New Cases Take COVID-19 Tally Of Andamans To 10,480

Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported 16 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which took the tally to 10,480, a health department official said on Saturday.

One fresh patient has travel history, while fifteen infections were detected during contact tracing, he said. The Union Territory now has 41 active patients, and all of them are undergoing home quarantine.

Ten people recuperated from the disease on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 10,310. The death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The administration has conducted over 7.65 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stood at 1.37 per cent, the official said.