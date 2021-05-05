Sixth Batch Of 3 Rafale Fighter Jets Leave From France, To Arrive In India Today

In a major boost to the Indian Air Force, the sixth batch of three Rafale Omni-role fighter jets have left from France on Wednesday and are currently en route to India. Taking to Twitter the Indian Embassy in France wished the pilots smooth flight and safe landing. These jets will be provided mid-air refuelling by the UAE Airbus 330 multi-role transport tankers. The fifth batch of Rafale arrived earlier in April.

Next batch of three #Rafales leave from France to India today; wished the pilots smooth flight and safe landing. pic.twitter.com/z7UR4sXSBW — India in France (@Indian_Embassy) May 5, 2021

Firstly, the Rafale jets are scheduled to land in Gujarat’s Jamnagar airbase and will then fly to Ambala Air Force station before they are repurposed to Hashimara airbase in West Bengal later.

Fifth Batch Of Rafale Fighter Aircraft Arrives

On April 22, the fifth batch of Rafale fighter aircraft with four planes arrived in India after flying a distance of 8,000 km from Merignac Air Base in France. Taking to Twitter, the Indian Air Force thanked the French and UAE air forces for their refuelling support to complete the journey.

After a direct ferry from #MerignacAirBase, France, the 5th batch of Rafales arrived in India on 21 Apr. The fighters flew a distance of almost 8,000Kms with air-to-air refuelling support by @Armee_de_lair and UAE AF. IAF thanks both the Air Forces for their co-operation. pic.twitter.com/jp81vODCp2 — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) April 21, 2021

RKS Bhadauria visits France

On April 21, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria visited the Rafale training centre in France and held talks with General Philippe Lavigne, Chief of Staff of the FASF. He later spoke on the occasion of the completion of all Rafale training and lauded pilots & saw off the next batch of Rafales on a non-stop flight to India with mid-air refuelling by the French Air force & UAE. The Air Chief also thanked the French government, French Airforce & French Industry for timely delivery & pilot training on schedule despite the COVID pandemic.

@IAF_MCC chief on an official tour to ðŸ‡«ðŸ‡· visited the Rafale training center & spoke on the occasion of the completion of all Rafale training in ðŸ‡«ðŸ‡· & flight of another batch of Rafale fighters to ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³@JawedAshraf5 @PMOIndia@DrSJaishankar @DDNewslive @MEAIndia @rajnathsingh pic.twitter.com/WQYzxthYzp — India in France (@Indian_Embassy) April 21, 2021

India-France ink deal over Rafale jets

In September 2016, India had ordered 36 Rafale fighter jets from France and by April end, over 50% of these aircraft would have arrived in the country. The aircraft had started joining the IAF squadron in the July-August timeframe last year and were quickly operationalised by the Air Force. The planes equipped with the Hammer missiles have enhanced their capability to carry out air-to-ground strikes like the one in Balakot. The second set of Rafale jets arrived in India in November 2020. The second & third set of Rafale jets arrived in India in November 2020 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

(Image Credits: ANI)