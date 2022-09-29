Sixth Edition Of Rajasthan Kabir Yatra To Commence From Udaipur On Oct 2

After a gap of two years due to Covid-19 pandemic, Rajasthan Kabir Yatra will return to the streets to spread the message of peace and harmony preserved in Kabir's poetry.

Organised by NGO Lokayan Sansthan with Rajasthan Police's 'Project Tana Bana', the 6th edition of the travelling folk music festival will commence from Udaipur on October 2 with a host of musical groups and singers to celebrate Kabir and other nirgun, devotional and Sufi preachers like Mirabai, Baba Bulleh Shah and Shah Latif.

"The poetry of Kabir has the power of bringing people and society together. Through the Rajasthan Kabir Yatra, we have seen how Kabir's poetry and music give a positive message of communal harmony to society. People from all communities and artists are participating in this yatra being organized under Project Tana Bana and this musical yatra will surely help in increasing social harmony at the local level," Prafful Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Udaipur Range, said in a statement.

Popular music band 'Neeraj Arya Kabir Café', singers Kaluram Bamania from Malwa, Mooralal Marwaada from Kutch, Meer Basu Barkat Khan from Poogal, folk singer Sumitra Jaitaran from Jalore, Anand Das Baul from Bengal will perform at the inaugural event.

Renowned Dastango Himanshu Bajpayee and singer Vedanth Bharadwaj will deliver a special dastan (storytelling) on Kabir.

"The artists and people from the community ask us to come to them and make their village, their community a part of it. This is a festival of the community, by the community and for the community. My mission through this yatra is to ensure that the messages of these great poets get conveyed to the community, and their words are instilled in the hearts and minds of the yatris. The Rajasthan Kabir Yatra's main aim is to bring communities from around the world together," said Gopal Singh Chouhan, founder of Lokayan Sansthan.

Starting from Udaipur, the troupe will travel through Kotda, Falasiya, Kumbhalgarh, Rajsamand, and Salumbar before concluding at Bhima on October 8.