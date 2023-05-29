Sixth Phase Of 'Sagar Parikrama' To Be Launched In Andaman And Nicobar Island

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala arrived here on Monday to launch the sixth phase of ‘Sagar Parikrama’ in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Rupala, the minister of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying, will roll out the programme, aimed at supporting fishermen, at Panighat’s fish landing centre, an official said.

‘Sagar Parikrama’ is an initiative taken by the central government to conduct a voyage across all coastal states and union territories to support fishermen, traders and other stakeholders related to the sector.

Its main objective is to address the concerns of fishermen and facilitate their economic development by implementing various schemes of fisheries like Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

“The minister will launch the sixth phase of 'Sagar Parikrama Yatra' from Phoenix Bay Jetty to the fish landing centre at Panighat and will interact with fishermen, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders,” the official of the Andaman and Nicobar administration said.

At the Panighat fish landing centre, Rupala will interact with fishermen and entrepreneurs who have availed of subsidies under PMMSY.

During the event, the minister will distribute Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) to fishermen, the official said.

A foundation stone-laying ceremony for a fish landing centre at VK Pur in Little Andaman through virtual mode is also in the pipeline.

During his one-day visit to the archipelago, Rupala will also interact with local BJP leaders to celebrate the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.