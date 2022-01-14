Sixty-eight new cases take COVID tally of Andamans to 8,465

Port Blair, Jan 14 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands have reported 68 new COVID-19 cases, 40 less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 8,465, a health department official said on Friday.

Thirty-eight new patients have travel history, while 30 infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

The Union Territory now has 461 active cases, while 86 people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 7,875.

The death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported during the period.

The administration has conducted over 6.76 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stood at 1.25 per cent, the official added. PTI COR BDC BDC

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)