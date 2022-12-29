Sketch Of Chinese Woman Suspected Of Spying On Dalai Lama In Bodh Gaya, Released

In a major development amid Dalai Lama's Bihar visit, the security agencies have launched a search for a Chinese woman in Bodh Gaya after she was suspected of spying on the Tibetan spiritual leader. Following the inputs received from the security agencies, the state police have also released the sketch of the suspect, identified as Song Xiaolan.

"An input has come that a Chinese woman is living in Gaya. We were getting inputs for last 2 years. Searches are underway. At present, the Chinese woman is not being located, due to which many suspicious points are being raised. However, the suspicion of being a Chinese spy can't be ruled out," the Superintendent of Gaya Police was quoted as saying.

Bihar | Security agencies searching for a Chinese woman in Gaya, suspected of spying on Dalai Lama, the sketch of the woman released.



These days Dalai Lama is travelling in Bodh Gaya, Bihar. pic.twitter.com/xj7gvUTYPO — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2022

It is important to note that the 14th Dalai Lama, who is currently living in exile in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala, is living under the patronage of the Indian government since the annexation of Tibet by the People's Republic of China. The Tibetan spiritual leader is facing a threat from the communist Chinese government as it wants to decide who the next Dalai Lama will be.

Dalai Lama in Bodh Gaya

Resuming his annual tour of the Buddhist tourist town in Bihar after over two-year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama arrived in Bodh Gaya on December 22. Following his visit, Dalai Lama is scheduled to offer discourses at the Kalchakra Maidan from December 29 to 31.

Notably, the spiritual leader is expected to remain at the Buddhist pilgrimage destination until mid-January and is scheduled to conduct a series of teachings and ceremonies.

Threat to Dalai Lama?

While it is a well-known fact that the institution of the Dalai Lama goes back to the 1400s and it stands on the pillar of reincarnation in Tibet's history. However, the 14th spiritual Tibetan leader is reportedly facing threat from the Chinese government as it has been alleged that China wants to choose the next Dalai Lama in order to dilute the cultural identity of Tibetans.

While Tibetans believe the Dalai Lama has control over his re-birth and reincarnation. Therefore, only he can reveal who will be the next Dalai Lama. However, after China annexed Tibet, it wanted to appoint the next Dalai Lama so that it can control Tibetans.