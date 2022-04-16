Skill India International Centre To Come Up In Odisha's Bhubaneswar For Training Youth

India's first Skill India International Centre will be set up in Bhubaneswar for training youths with an aim to enhance overseas opportunities for the skilled workforce.

A memorandum of understanding was exchanged between the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and the Skill Development Institute (SDI) on Saturday in presence of Union Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Under this collaboration, the Skill India International Centre will be set up for high-quality training of the youth, especially the aspirants from Odisha aiming to work overseas.

The centre will host training facilities to provide skills as per the demand of the international employers in countries like Canada, Australia and the Gulf nations.

It will have services like mobilisation, counselling, skill training, pre-departure orientation, foreign language training, placement and immigration and post-placement support.

The Skill India International Centre will also have a wide network of partnering organisations and overseas recruiters to facilitate supply of skilled and certified workforce in other countries.

A National Academy for Skill Teachers will be set up at the SDI campus for skill training of teachers and assessors.

A memorandum of cooperation was signed between the NSDC and Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) to promote international workforce mobility for skilled and certified workers from Odisha to other countries.

"An international training centre and two world-class national academies will augment India's ambition of developing a workforce that not only meets the demand of the country, but also positions India to be a leading provider of workforce to the world," Pradhan said.