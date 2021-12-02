Last Updated:

SKM Accuses Centre Of Attempting To Divide Farmers; Claims 'no Formal Response From Govt'

Even after the farm laws repeal. the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) accused the Union government of trying to wage a divide between the protesting farmers. 

The SKM is an umbrella body of several farm organizations protesting at the Delhi borders seeking the repeal of the three agrarian laws passed by Parliament. In a statement issued on Wednesday, it claimed that the Centre hadn't formally responded to its 6 demands. Earlier, the Centre had contacted a Punjab farmer union leader asking the SKM to nominate 5 persons to be a part of the committee to make the Minimum Support Price more effective.

The SKM affirmed, "Samyukt Kisan Morcha condemns the continued attempts by BJP Government led by Mr Narendra Modi, to divide protesting farmers by not re-initiating formal dialogue and not responding formally to the letter sent by SKM reminding the government about the pending demands. Farm unions stand united in their demands to the Government and SKM is awaiting formal communication with all required details from the Government."

Moreover, it clarified that more tractor-trolleys are reaching the protest sites in addition to the farmers protesting there at present. This comes after 32 farm unions from Punjab met at the Singhu border post the repeal of the farm laws on Monday and hinted at ending the agitation. Meanwhile, the SKM revealed that union leaders did not meet Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and added that the future course of action will be decided in its meeting on December 4. 

Here are SKM's 6 demands: 

  1. MSP based on the comprehensive cost of production (C2+50%) should be made a legal entitlement of all farmers for all agricultural produce
  2. Withdraw the draft Electricity Act Amendment Bill, 2020/2021' proposed by the Centre
  3. Remove the provisions of punishment to farmers in the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act, 2021
  4. Immediately withdraw cases against thousands of farmers booked during this movement in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and many other states
  5. Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra should be sacked from the Union Council of Ministers and arrested in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence
  6. Around 700 farmers lost their lives during the agitation. Their families should be given compensation and be rehabilitated. Land should be given at the Singhu border to build a monument in memory of the martyred farmers
