SKM Announces Parliament March In 1st Fortnight Of May Amid Impasse Over Farm Laws

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha announced that various sections of the society will march to the Parliament in the first fortnight of May. The SKM is an umbrella body of several farm organizations protesting at the Delhi borders seeking the repeal of the three agrarian laws passed by Parliament. While divulging the exact date of the event, the union leaders mentioned that farmers, workers, women, Dalits, Adivasis, OBCs and unemployed youths will be a part of this march.

Assuring that it will remain peaceful, they added that people from villages will reach the Delhi borders in their vehicles. Thereafter, they will march on foot to the Parliament. It is pertinent to note that the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the farm laws and appointed a committee to examine them. Earlier in the day, the three-member panel submitted its report to the apex court in a sealed cover after holding consultations with around 85 farm organizations.

The impasse between Centre & farm unions persists

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

At present, the talks between the Union government and the farmers' unions have come to a standstill. This is owing to the fact that farm associations refused to agree to the Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years. While the last round of talks lasted for nearly 5 hours, the farmers claimed that the two sides sat face-to-face for less than 30 minutes. The divide between the two sides further exacerbated on January 26 after the farmers' tractor rally turned violent resulting in 510 Delhi police personnel getting injured and extensive damage to public property.