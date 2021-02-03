SKM Backs Foreign Meddling In Farm Stir, Slams Centre For Not Understanding Farmers' Pain

Disagreeing with the MEA's stance, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Wednesday backed the support of international personalities towards the farmers' agitation in India. The SKM is an umbrella body of several farm organizations protesting at the Delhi borders seeking the repeal of the three agrarian laws passed by Parliament. Comments by Barbadian pop star Rihanna, environmental activist Greta Thunberg and US Vice President Kamala Harris's niece Meena Harris on the farm stir sparked off a controversy as it was perceived as foreign meddling in India's internal affairs.

Lauding these eminent personalities for showing sensitivity towards the cause of farmers, the SKM claimed that the Centre is not understanding their pain. It also took a dig at actor Kangana Ranaut who described the protesting farmers as "terrorists" on Twitter. Condemning the Union government's alleged attempt to choke the coverage of the protests, it demanded the restoration of internt services, removal of barricades on the main and internal roads and release of innocent protesters. Maintaining that the support for farmers is growing by the day, the SKM revealed that more Mahapanchayats are being organised in Dabra and Phulbagh in Madhya Pradesh, Mehndipur in Rajasthan and Jind in Haryana.

Read: Farm Laws Issue Rocks Lok Sabha; Oppn Demands Separate Discussion

Samyukta Kisan Morcha acknowledges the support of international personalities towards ongoing farmers' movement in India. On one hand, it's a matter of pride that eminent personalities are showing sensitivity towards the cause of farmers: Dr Darshan Pal, Samyukta Kisan Morcha — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2021

Read: BJP Counters Rihanna On Farm Stir; Blames Rahul For Conspiring With 'anti-India Elements'

While on the other hand, it is unfortunate that the Government of India is not understanding the pain of the farmers and some people are even calling peaceful farmers as terrorists: Dr Darshan Pal, Samyukta Kisan Morcha — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2021

MEA urges foreigners to avoid sensationalist comments

In a strongly-worded statement, the MEA made it clear that the farm reforms were enacted by the Parliament after a full debate and discussion. Maintaining that only a very small section of farmers have reservations about these laws, it mentioned that the Centre has not only conducted 11 rounds of talks with farm unions but also offered to keep the implementation of the laws on hold. The MEA lamented that "vested groups" were trying to derail the protests despite this scenario.

To buttress its point, it highlighted the violence that took place in the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. Moreover, the Ministry linked the desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statues in different parts of the world to the instigation by fringe elements seeking to mobilize international support against India. It called upon the foreign entities and individuals to ascertain the facts before "rushing to comment" on such matters. According to the MEA, celebrities resorting to sensationalist hashtags and comments is "neither accurate nor responsible".

Read: DMK MP Seeks Assurance From Prime Minister On Repeal Of Farm Laws