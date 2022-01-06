Issuing a clarification on the allegations of purposely obstructing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab on Wednesday, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said in a statement that the protests were organised by the 10 farmer organisations affiliated to it and there was no ‘program to stop PM Modi or to obstruct his rally.’

Releasing a statement on the issue, the SKM had ironed out that the symbolic protests were organised demanding the fulfilment of outstanding demands and arrest of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni, father of the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

They further argued that ‘peaceful protests were held at every district and tehsil headquarters of Punjab on January 5, the day PM Modi was scheduled to launch various development projects in the state. Earlier, programs of protests and effigy burning were held at the village level across Punjab on January 2, they said.

'Farmers protested on flyover as Police stopped them from mobilising at district headquarters'

They further contended that the protesting farmers were mobilising around the district headquarters of Ferozepur to mark the symbolic protests, but they were halted by the Punjab Police and that’s when they decided to protest by sitting on the road at many places. The statement further read that among all the protest sites, ‘flyover Pyarayana was also there where the Prime Minister's convoy came, stopped and went back.’

As per the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which had spearheaded the farmer’s agitation for the withdrawal of the Farm Laws in 2020, ‘protesting farmers at the site had no concrete information that the Prime Minister's convoy was going to pass through.’ They were only informed by the media after PM’s return.

Threat to the life of the Prime Minister seems completely concocted: SKM

Denying that the protesting farmers had posed any life threat to PM Modi, they have posted a video and argued that only a car with BJP’s flag with the slogan ‘Narendra Modi Zindabad’ had reached near PM Modi’s convoy and not protesting farmers. “It is clear from the video of the occasion that the protesting farmers did not even make an effort to go towards the Prime Minister's convoy. Only a group with the BJP flag and raising the "Narendra Modi Zindabad" slogan had reached near that convoy. Therefore, the threat to the life of the Prime Minister seems completely concocted,” the statement read.

Further lashing out at the claims of the BJP leader calling the incident ‘security lapse’, the SKM stated this is a cover-up to the ‘failure of his rally.’ The Samyukt Kisan Morcha in its statement said, “It is a matter of great regret that to cover up the failure of his rally, the Prime Minister has tried to malign both the state of Punjab and the farmers' movement by using the pretext of somehow his life was saved.”

Denouncing the allegations further, in a barb they attacked the BJP regime and stated that the lives of farmers are under threat from ‘criminals like MoS Ajay Mishra.’

“The whole country knows that if there is a threat to life, then it is for the farmers, from the criminals like Ajay Mishra Teni becoming ministers and roaming freely,” they said in the statement.

Security lapse during PM Modi's Punjab visit

Prime Minister Modi’s security was breached in Punjab during his visit to the state. His convoy was halted midway and was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes near Hussainiwala, in Ferozepur district. The Ministry of Home Affairs has called the incident a security lapse and has demanded clarification from the Punjab government on the incident.

As per MHA, PM Modi was scheduled to visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which would take more than two hours. He proceeded to travel by road after confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police.

Image: ANI